Varied Conditions Expected in Toronto with Warmer Days and Rain Showers Ahead

TORONTO – WEATHER – As of 8:15 am EST on February 25, 2024, Toronto is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of -4°C at the Toronto Pearson airport. The city is poised for a week of varied weather conditions, ranging from mild temperatures to chances of showers. Here’s what Toronto residents can expect in the days ahead:

Today: Mild with a Chance of Afternoon Showers

The city will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of showers later in the afternoon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a high of +4°C.

Morning wind chill values of -14°C will rise, and the UV index is expected to be 2, indicating low risk.

Tonight: Cloudy Evening with Possible Showers

The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become light near midnight, with a low of -2°C and an overnight wind chill of -6°C.

Monday: Sunny and Warmer

A mix of sun and cloud is expected, becoming sunny in the morning.

Light winds up to 15 km/h will bring a high of 7°C, with a morning wind chill of -7°C.

The night will be clear with a low of +3°C.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Rain Showers Increase

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 11°C. Nighttime will bring more showers and a low of 6°C.

Wednesday continues the trend with showers throughout the day and a high of 13°C.

The night turns cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, drastically dropping to a low of -9°C.

Toronto residents should prepare for fluctuating weather conditions, including potential rain showers and a notable temperature rise throughout the week.

Dressing in layers and carrying an umbrella will be prudent as the city transitions from cooler mornings to warmer, wetter afternoons and evenings.

Stay updated on the latest weather advisories, especially with the possibility of rain showers or flurries late in the week.