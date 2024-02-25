Thunder Bay to Experience Varied Weather Conditions, Including Snow and Chilling Temperatures

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As of 8:30 am on Sunday, February 25, 2024, Thunder Bay records a temperature of -5°C with a barometer reading of 100.0 kPa and rising. The city is set to experience a mix of mainly cloudy skies, flurries, and a notable temperature variation in the coming days.

If you are planning to travel west, keep a weather eye on the Alberta Clipper that has weather advisories and Weather Warnings out across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta as of this morning. Highway travel could be impacted.

Here’s a closer look at the weather forecast for Thunder Bay through to February 28:

Today: Mainly Cloudy with Chance of Flurries

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries.

Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, with a high of +2°C.

Morning wind chill values of -6°C, and a low UV index of 1.

Tonight: Clearing Skies and Colder

The evening will see a few clouds with northwest winds at 20 km/h becoming light.

The low will drop to -13°C, with wind chill values of -8°C in the evening and -16°C overnight.

Monday: Snowy Start to the Week

The day will be mainly cloudy with snow beginning in the morning and ending late in the afternoon, accumulating up to 5 cm.

Winds will shift to the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, then becoming light.

The high will be +3°C, but the morning will feel like -18°C due to wind chill.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Continued Clouds and Cold

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of -1°C, transitioning to periods of snow at night with a low of -18°C.

Wednesday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of -8°C, clearing by night with a low of -23°C.

Residents of Thunder Bay should prepare for the fluctuating weather conditions, from brief warm-ups to significant drops in temperature.

Ensuring appropriate winter attire, especially in the mornings with severe wind chill, will be crucial.

Staying informed on weather updates is recommended, particularly for those planning travel, as road conditions may be affected by snow and changing winds.