Week-Long Event to Showcase Cutting-Edge Research and Foster Community Engagement

THUNDER BAY – TECHNOLOGY – Lakehead University is highlighting the importance of research, innovation, and collaboration in its 19th annual Research & Innovation Week from February 24 to March 1.

This event serves as a platform for the university’s faculty, alongside graduate and undergraduate students, to exhibit their research activities and expertise, demonstrating their significant contributions to both local communities and global advancements.

Dr. Andrew P. Dean, Vice-President of Research and Innovation at Lakehead, emphasizes the week as an opportunity to enhance the visibility of the university’s top-tier research activities, encourage collaborations, and celebrate notable achievements. “Research & Innovation Week aims to not only showcase our research strengths but also to underscore the potential of scholarly work in enriching society in myriad ways,” he states.

The week features a variety of events, including presentations by guest speakers, interactive exhibits, and research showcases, designed to engage and inform attendees about the latest in innovation and scholarly pursuits.

Highlights of the week include:

Saturday, February 24: A public event at Goods & Co. Market, offering interactive research activities from 10 am to 4 pm.

Monday, February 26: Keynote address by biologist, science journalist, and TV host Dr. Dan Riskin on the impact of artificial intelligence, at 12 pm. Event is sold out.

Tuesday, February 27: Dr. Scott Hamilton discusses academic roles in uncovering unmarked graves at Indian Residential Schools at 11 am in the CASES Atrium, followed by an art tour with guest curator Mary Ann Beckwith from 4 to 5:30 pm.

Wednesday, February 28: A research showcase in the Faculty Lounge at 10 am, presenting innovative findings across disciplines. Dr. Amanda Diochon also presents on land management for northern soils at 11:30 am in the University Centre.

Thursday, February 29: Dr. Vicki Kristman explores workplace health and disability in the CASES Atrium at 2 pm.

For those interested in attending any of the Research & Innovation Week events or seeking more information, visit www.lakeheadu.ca/ri. This week promises to be an enlightening experience, shedding light on the profound impact of research and innovation fostered at Lakehead University.