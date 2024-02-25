Northern Ontario Communities Brace for Alberta Clipper

Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sandy Lake, and Kasabonika Lake are advised to prepare for a significant weather shift as an Alberta Clipper moves east from Manitoba and the prairies, bringing with it a cold snap and snow.

Here are the specifics in our NetNewsLedger Weather Desk report as of Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7:00 am:

Today: Flurries and Frostbite Concerns

Early morning temperatures at -20°C with light snow and a steady barometer reading of 100.3 kPa.

Northwest winds at 18 km/h gusting to 28 km/h, creating a wind chill of -30°C.

The day will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of early morning flurries, clearing by noon.

Northwest winds will increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h but will become lighter by late afternoon.

The high is expected to be -17°C with a wind chill of -38°C in the morning and -25°C in the afternoon, highlighting a risk of frostbite.

The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: Extreme Cold

The night will be clear with winds up to 15 km/h, a low of -24°C, and a wind chill reaching near -34°C.

Monday: Snow and Continued Cold

Cloudy skies with snow beginning in the afternoon.

Winds will shift from south 20 km/h to north 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

The high for the day will be -11°C, with wind chill values of -36°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon, once again posing a risk of frostbite.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Slightly Warmer but Still Cold

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday with a high of -21°C, moving to cloudy periods overnight with a low of -31°C.

Wednesday mirrors Tuesday’s conditions with a mix of sun and cloud during the day and cloudy periods at night, maintaining a low of -31°C.

With the Alberta Clipper’s approach, residents should take precautions to avoid frostbite, including wearing appropriate winter attire and minimizing outdoor exposure, especially during peak cold times. Staying informed on the latest weather updates is crucial for planning and preparedness as these conditions persist.