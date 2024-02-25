Mixed Weather Conditions Expected with Flurries and Snow as the Week Progresses

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Residents of Dryden and Vermilion Bay should anticipate a week of varying weather conditions, starting with a chilly -5°C on the morning of Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Here’s what to expect in the days ahead:

Today: Sun and Clouds with Morning Flurries

The day begins with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning.

Winds will shift from the west to northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, leading to a high of -4°C.

Morning wind chill values of -17°C will improve slightly to -10°C in the afternoon, with a low UV index of 1.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Colder

The evening will start clear but become partly cloudy after midnight.

Winds will shift again to southeast at 20 km/h, bringing a low of -15°C and wind chill values from -10°C in the evening to -24°C overnight.

Monday: Snowy Start to the Week

Snow is expected to end near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a total accumulation of around 5 cm.

Winds from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h will become lighter in the late afternoon.

Despite a high of 7°C, the wind chill in the morning will feel like -20°C.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Continued Cold with Snow

Tuesday will see more snow with a high of -13°C and a 60 percent chance of flurries at night, with temperatures dropping to -23°C.

Wednesday promises clearer skies with sunny conditions and a high of -12°C, but the night will again be clear and cold with a low of -23°C.

Given these forecasts, individuals in Dryden and Vermilion Bay should prepare for the week’s weather conditions by dressing appropriately for the cold, especially considering the significant wind chill factors.

Residents should also stay updated on weather advisories, particularly regarding snowfall and potential impacts on travel and daily activities.