Current Conditions: Chilly Morning with Gusty Winds in Dryden

Dryden – WEATHER – As of 6:30 am CST, Dryden reports -11°C under cloudy skies, with a stable barometer at 100.9 kPa. The humidity stands at 51%, and south winds gust from 21 to 31 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to a biting -20°C.

Today’s Weather: Fluctuations Between Sun, Clouds, and Potential Showers

The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of afternoon flurries or rain showers as winds shift southwest, gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of +2°C, though the morning wind chill will feel like -22°C. The UV index is forecasted to be low at 1.

Anticipating the Alberta Clipper: A Look Ahead to Early Next Week

Keep a Weather Eye to the West by the end of the weekend as an Alberta Clipper is headed across the prairie provinces expected to hit by Sunday night.

Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are advised to keep an eye on the weather as an Alberta Clipper is expected to arrive from Manitoba by early next week.

This fast-moving weather system could bring significant changes, including snow and colder temperatures.

Diverse Weather Patterns: From Warm Rain to Snowy Conditions

Tonight, the region will experience mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of evening flurries or rain showers, followed by late-evening flurries and an expected snowfall of 2 cm. The wind chill overnight will drop to -10°C.

Sunday promises a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of -5°C.

The weather will briefly warm up on Monday with a 70 percent chance of rain and a high of 7°C.

Conditions will shift drastically by Tuesday with periods of snow and a high of -13°C, leading to a very cold night at -27°C.

Residents should prepare for a week of varied weather, from potential warm spells and rain to the return of winter conditions with flurries and significant cold, particularly as the Alberta Clipper approaches.