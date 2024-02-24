Current Weather Update: Chilly Morning in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As of 8:00 am, Thunder Bay experiences -17°C with light winds from the southwest at 6 km/h. The barometer reads 101.5 kPa and is on a downward trend, indicating an incoming weather shift. The humidity stands at 72%, with a wind chill factor bringing temperatures down to a feels-like -21°C.

Alberta Clipper Alert: Potential Impact on Travel and Local Weather

Keep a Weather Eye to the West by the end of the weekend as an Alberta Clipper is headed across the prairie provinces expected to hit by Sunday night.

An Alberta Clipper system, currently prompting a weather advisory in southern Manitoba, is expected to hit Manitoba by Sunday night.

This fast-moving weather phenomenon is anticipated to impact travel conditions along the Trans-Canada Highway and could affect Northwestern Ontario’s weather into the coming week, with potential disruptions and changes in weather patterns.

This Weekend’s Forecast: From Sunny Skies to Cloudy with Flurries

Today, Thunder Bay will enjoy mainly sunny skies, with winds picking up to southwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and a high reaching 0°C.

Despite the sunny outlook, the morning wind chill will make it feel like -23°C. The evening will see clouds rolling in, with a 30 percent chance of overnight flurries and a slight drop in temperature to -3°C.

Upcoming Week: Fluctuating Temperatures and Snow Chances

The weather will continue to vary throughout the week, starting with mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries on Sunday. The early part of the week will see cloudy conditions with a mix of flurries or rain showers and highs reaching up to +4°C.

However, as the week progresses, the region should prepare for periods of snow, particularly on Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will swing from highs of +4°C early in the week to lows of -19°C by Tuesday night, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the weather following the Clipper’s passage.

Residents and travellers in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario are advised to stay informed on the latest weather updates and plan accordingly for the Alberta Clipper’s expected impacts on travel and local weather conditions.