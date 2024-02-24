Keep a Weather Eye to the West by the end of the weekend as an Alberta Clipper is headed across the prairie provinces expected to hit by Sunday night.

Current Conditions: A Frosty Start in Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake – Weather – At 6:00 am CST, Pickle Lake is experiencing -14°C under cloudy skies, with the barometer holding steady at 100.6 kPa. Humidity is at 51%, and winds from the SSW are gusting between 26 to 37 km/h, contributing to a brisk wind chill.

Today: Flurries and Light Snow with Strong Winds

The day will bring increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of early afternoon flurries, followed by periods of light snow. Winds from the southwest will intensify, reaching 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h.

The high is expected to be -2°C, but the wind chill will feel like -26°C in the morning and -10°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Clearing Skies and Chilly Winds Set for Sunday

Sunday will see early flurries clearing out, leading to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of more flurries before becoming sunny around noon.

Westerly winds at 20 km/h will set in by the afternoon, with a high of -11°C and a wind chill nearing -22°C. The night promises clear skies with a low of -17°C.

Early Week Forecast: Snow Chances Rise, Temperatures Drop

The weather pattern will shift on Monday, with cloudy skies and a 70 percent chance of snow, bringing the high to zero. However, the night will turn significantly colder, dropping to -22°C with a 60 percent chance of flurries.

Tuesday will continue the trend of cold and cloudy conditions, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of -18°C, before dipping to a low of -29°C amidst cloudy periods and a lingering chance of flurries.

Residents of Pickle Lake should prepare for a varied weather pattern in the coming days, ranging from light snow and flurries to clear, sunny skies, followed by a notable drop in temperatures and increased snow chances as the week progresses.