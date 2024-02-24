Thunder Bay Comes Alive with Athletic Prowess and Community Spirit

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – There is always LOTS to do and see in our city. Sometimes you just have to shut off that smartphone and get up off the sofa and head out.

While it is a bit chilly this morning, don’t let that be an excuse!

This weekend, Thunder Bay transforms into a vibrant arena of winter sports as the Ontario Winter Games continue to dazzle! Our city is teeming with the infectious energy of Ontario’s finest young athletes, all vying for glory in an array of sports.

Whether you’re a fan of the precision in archery, the strategy in curling, or the fast-paced action in hockey, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the future champions in action. Visit the Ontario Winter Games website for all the details and let’s root for our stars together!

Shop, Savour, and Support Local at Thunder Bay’s Markets

Jumpstart your weekend with a heartwarming visit to the Thunder Bay Country Market (425 Northern Ave., 8 AM-1 PM). Revel in the community’s creativity with fresh, local produce, handcrafted gems, and scrumptious culinary delights.

Your adventure will continue at The Peddler’s Pop-Up Market at The Hub Bazaar (507 Victoria Avenue East, 11 AM -4 PM), where you’ll find an eclectic mix of treasures waiting to be discovered.

Supporting local has never been this fun!

Unleash Your Child’s Creativity and Curiosity

Thunder Bay is not just about sports and shopping; it’s a haven for young explorers eager to learn.

Dive into a world of discovery with three extraordinary events designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in your children:

Lakehead University Research & Innovation Open House : A treasure trove of science right at your doorstep! Engage in hands-on experiments, captivating demonstrations, and more. This free event is a golden opportunity for minds young and old to explore the wonders of science. Details at lakeheadu.ca/ri.

: A treasure trove of science right at your doorstep! Engage in hands-on experiments, captivating demonstrations, and more. This free event is a golden opportunity for minds young and old to explore the wonders of science. Details at lakeheadu.ca/ri. Thunder Bay Science Festival’s Science Carnival : Step into a realm of innovation at Intercity Shopping Centre (10 AM- 3PM). This free event is packed with interactive exhibits, exhilarating live science shows, and endless fun. It’s a perfect day out for the family, blending education with entertainment!

: Step into a realm of innovation at Intercity Shopping Centre (10 AM- 3PM). This free event is packed with interactive exhibits, exhilarating live science shows, and endless fun. It’s a perfect day out for the family, blending education with entertainment! Check out the Ontario Mining Association interactive display This is Mine Life at Fort William Gardens this weekend. Your child can experience virtual reality, drive the remote rover, learn how to use a virtual fire extinguisher, and play with the other robotic games. It is fun your children, and even you will enjoy.

at Fort William Gardens this weekend. Your child can experience virtual reality, drive the remote rover, learn how to use a virtual fire extinguisher, and play with the other robotic games. It is fun your children, and even you will enjoy. On Saturday, Feb. 24, there will be a free public event at Goods & Co. Market on Red River Road. Drop by between 10 am and 4 pm to engage in hands-on research activities.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the joy and community spirit of Thunder Bay this weekend. Whether it’s cheering on young athletes, supporting local artisans, or fostering a love for science in your kids, there’s an abundance of excitement waiting for you!