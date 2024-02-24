Keep a Weather Eye to the West by the end of the weekend as an Alberta Clipper is headed across the prairie provinces expected to hit by Sunday night. While it may not directly impact your local weather early in the week, it could impact Aviation and flights into and out of Pickle Lake and Sioux Lookout.

Current Weather Conditions: Light Snow and Cold Winds Across the North

At 6:15am CST, communities like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Sandy Lake report -14°C with light snow.

The barometer shows a steady but low 99.8 kPa, and with humidity at 82%, the south winds at 22 km/h push wind chill values down to -22°C.

Weekend Forecast: From Snowy Gusts to Bitter Cold

Today, the area will see cloudy skies with periods of light snow starting early in the morning. Winds will shift southwest, gusting up to 60 km/h, with a high of -3°C.

Morning wind chill values could feel as cold as -25°C, improving slightly to -10°C by the afternoon.

Tonight, snow and local blowing snow will taper off, but a 40 percent chance of flurries persists, with a significant drop in temperature to -23°C overnight and wind chills plummeting to -35°C, heightening the risk of frostbite.

Sunday: Brief Respite with Sun, Clouds, and Persistent Cold

Sunday offers a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of morning flurries. Winds will calm by the afternoon, leading to a high of -14°C, but morning wind chill values could reach a severe -34°C, slightly improving to -22°C in the afternoon.

The clear night will see temperatures fall back to -23°C.

Looking Ahead: Monday’s Cloudy Skies and Snow Chances

The new week begins with cloudy skies and a 70 percent chance of snow, aiming for a high of -8°C. However, the night promises even colder temperatures, dropping to -28°C with a 60 percent chance of flurries.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of -21°C, followed by a clear and exceedingly cold night at -32°C.

Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Sandy Lake should prepare for a challenging few days ahead, with significant shifts in weather from light snow and strong winds to severe cold and frostbite risks. Staying warm and vigilant is crucial during this period.