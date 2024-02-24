Keep a Weather Eye to the West by the end of the weekend as an Alberta Clipper is headed across the prairie provinces expected to hit by Sunday night.

Current Conditions: A Cool Start with Gusty Winds in Kenora Region

KENORA – WEATHER – As of 6:15 AM CST, the Kenora area, including Whitedog, Grassy Narrows, and the Lake of the Woods region, report -9°C under partly cloudy skies. The barometer is at 100.7 kPa and falling, with humidity at 61% and south-southwest winds gusting from 27 to 40 km/h.

Today’s Forecast: Fluctuating Skies with Chances of Flurries and Rain

The day promises a mix of sun and cloud, turning cloudy by the morning, with a 30 percent chance of late afternoon flurries or rain showers. Winds shifting from south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, will become west 20 km/h by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a high of +2°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel like -20°C. The UV index will be low at 1.

Chilly Nights Ahead: Flurries Fade but Cold Persists

Tonight, expect flurries to end before morning, leaving mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of more flurries and evening rain showers. Snowfall could total 2 cm. Winds will shift to northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h after midnight, with a low of -8°C and an overnight wind chill of -12°C.

A Week of Weather Contrasts: Warmth Followed by a Cold Snap

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries, northwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, and a high of -3°C. The wind chill will vary from -15°C in the morning to -7°C in the afternoon. The night will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -11°C. Monday’s weather shifts dramatically, with a 70 percent chance of rain and a high of 9°C, but the warmth is short-lived. By Tuesday, the region will face cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of -14°C, leading into a clear and very cold night at -25°C.

Residents should prepare for a variety of weather conditions over the next few days, from mild temperatures and rain to a return of winter chill and flurries, underscoring the unpredictable nature of this season’s weather.