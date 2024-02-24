Keep a Weather Eye to the West by the end of the weekend as an Alberta Clipper is headed across the prairie provinces expected to hit by Sunday night.

Current Conditions: Chilly Morning with Light Winds

Fort Frances kicks off the day at -10°C with a barometric pressure that is falling, signaling an upcoming change in weather. Humidity stands at 50%, and light southern winds at 5 km/h bring the wind chill down to -16°C.

Today: Warmer Temperatures with Chances of Flurries and Rain

The forecast for today includes a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers by late afternoon.

Winds will pick up from the southwest, reaching 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, pushing temperatures to a high of +5°C. Despite the warm-up, the morning wind chill will feel like -18°C, and the UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight: Snow Expected with a Moderate Wind Chill

Mainly cloudy skies continue into the evening, with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers transitioning to snow late in the evening, expected to accumulate up to 2 cm.

Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, as temperatures drop to a low of -5°C, with an overnight wind chill of -8°C.

Looking Ahead: A Mix of Sun, Cloud, and Precipitation Through Tuesday

The weekend concludes with a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday and a 40 percent chance of flurries. Northwest winds will maintain speeds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures will peak at -1°C.

The start of the new week brings a significant temperature rise on Monday with a 70 percent chance of rain and a high of 9°C.

However, temperatures will fluctuate, dropping to -4°C at night with a chance of flurries, followed by periods of snow on Tuesday and a high of -6°C, leading into a very cold night at -24°C with a chance of more flurries.

Residents of Fort Frances should prepare for a dynamic weather pattern over the next few days, featuring everything from sunny skies to snow, with significant temperature variations highlighting the need for versatile winter readiness.