As Thunder Bay hosts the Ontario Winter Games, athletes and spectators face a cold morning but can anticipate more favourable conditions as the event progresses

Despite a sudden drop in temperature overnight to -17°C, feeling like -24°C with the wind chill, Thunder Bay is set for a day of mixed sun and cloud. Early morning flurries are expected to clear, giving way to lighter winds and a high of -7°C. Morning wind chills could reach -28°C, posing a risk of frostbite, but will improve to -12°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 1, reflecting minimal sun exposure risk.

Tonight

The clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of -20°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -16°C in the evening and -26°C overnight, emphasizing the need for adequate warmth if venturing outdoors.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday offers a mix of sun and cloud with southwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, warming up to a high of 0°C. Morning wind chill remains cold at -24°C but improves to -7°C in the afternoon, creating more pleasant conditions for outdoor activities.

Saturday night sees cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries and a mild low of -2°C. Sunday continues the trend of mixed sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries and a slightly warmer high of +2°C. The evening will clear up, leading to a colder night at -10°C.

Event Implications: The Ontario Winter Games can expect a mix of conditions, from cold mornings to milder afternoons, making it essential for participants and spectators to prepare for variable weather. The improving weekend forecast promises conducive conditions for the games to proceed smoothly.