SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment in Sioux Lookout has taken two juveniles into custody on serious allegations including mischief, assault, and threats. The incident, which unfolded in the evening hours of February 15, 2024, saw officers responding to reports of a weapon-related altercation in a local alleyway, casting a shadow over the Municipality of Sioux Lookout’s usually peaceful atmosphere.

The investigation led to the discovery of multiple vehicles damaged and an individual assaulted, prompting swift action by the Sioux Lookout OPP. A 14-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts), uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and assault. These charges highlight the grave nature of the incident and the potential risk posed to public safety.

Furthermore, a 13-year-old has also been apprehended and faces a litany of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking. The involvement of such young individuals in acts of violence is particularly alarming and has prompted discussions about youth engagement and crime prevention strategies within the community.

Following their arrest, both accused have been released from custody with a future court date set at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout.