Thunder Bay – NEWS – A powerful call for improved safety is echoing from the residents of Paterson Court, a Thunder Bay seniors’ social housing complex.

After numerous escalating incidents, including a recent arrest for weapon possession, the senior residents are demanding action to curb insecurity and protect their community.

Vulnerability and Determination

Long-time residents of Paterson Court have become increasingly fearful as reports of drug activity and home takeovers have plagued their building. The weapon arrest was the final straw, propelling them to organize a rally and demand increased security measures from the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB).

Call for Systemic Change

While the TBDSSAB has promised enhanced security, residents want broader changes for all senior housing in Thunder Bay. They highlight the pattern of vulnerable populations being targeted and demand not just patrols, but a complete safety system overhaul.

This includes calls for improved social supports, affordable housing, and accessible mental health and addiction services.

Collaborative Approach Needed

The Thunder Bay Police Service and TBDSSAB are responding, recognizing that community support and multifaceted strategies – not just policing – are vital. This indicates an understanding that vulnerability and crime are often entwined with larger social issues.

