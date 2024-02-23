CALGARY – SPORTS – Oof, a tough break for Team Northern Ontario! Krista McCarville and her squad were aiming for a third straight podium finish at the Scotties, but those costly mistakes held them back.

Let’s break it down. McCarville missed that golden chance for two points early on in the second end, settling for a single. Ouch! And in the fourth? Man, she had a shot at four points with a killer double takeout, but just couldn’t get the angles right. Another missed opportunity.

They managed to squeak out a steal in the sixth, but the seventh? That’s where things really took a turn. Former world champ Kaitlyn Lawes was on fire! McCarville just couldn’t handle the pressure, missing that crucial angle raise and leaving Lawes with an easy draw for three. Lawes capitalized and BAM – Northern Ontario’s in trouble. They fought hard, but couldn’t recover, ending with a heartbreaking 6-5 loss.

So, Lawes snatches the last Pool A playoff spot. Ouch! This shakes up the tournament – she joins defending champs Kerri Einarson and Alberta’s Selena Sturmay on the A side. Over in Pool B? Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are locked in, but there’s still a fight for that final spot.

It all came down to tiebreakers this year, and unfortunately, those missed shots made the difference. Lawes, McCarville, Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges, and B.C.’s Corryn Brown all ended up 4-4, but head-to-head wasn’t enough. Lawes had the edge on draw scores, and that sealed Northern Ontario’s fate.

Tough way to end the week for McCarville and her crew. They’ll be analyzing those mistakes, but hey, that’s the drama of sports, right? The Scotties is far from over, folks – stay tuned!