2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Update: Errors Cost Northern Ontario a Scotties Podium Shot

By
NNL Sports
-
4025
Team Northern Ontario, Fort William Curling Club, Thunder Bay, skip Krista McCarville in draw 15. (Photo, Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver)
Team Northern Ontario, Fort William Curling Club, Thunder Bay, skip Krista McCarville in draw 15. (Photo, Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver)

CALGARY – SPORTS – Oof, a tough break for Team Northern Ontario! Krista McCarville and her squad were aiming for a third straight podium finish at the Scotties, but those costly mistakes held them back.

Let’s break it down. McCarville missed that golden chance for two points early on in the second end, settling for a single. Ouch! And in the fourth? Man, she had a shot at four points with a killer double takeout, but just couldn’t get the angles right. Another missed opportunity.

They managed to squeak out a steal in the sixth, but the seventh? That’s where things really took a turn. Former world champ Kaitlyn Lawes was on fire! McCarville just couldn’t handle the pressure, missing that crucial angle raise and leaving Lawes with an easy draw for three. Lawes capitalized and BAM – Northern Ontario’s in trouble. They fought hard, but couldn’t recover, ending with a heartbreaking 6-5 loss.

So, Lawes snatches the last Pool A playoff spot. Ouch! This shakes up the tournament – she joins defending champs Kerri Einarson and Alberta’s Selena Sturmay on the A side. Over in Pool B? Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are locked in, but there’s still a fight for that final spot.

It all came down to tiebreakers this year, and unfortunately, those missed shots made the difference. Lawes, McCarville, Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges, and B.C.’s Corryn Brown all ended up 4-4, but head-to-head wasn’t enough. Lawes had the edge on draw scores, and that sealed Northern Ontario’s fate.

Tough way to end the week for McCarville and her crew. They’ll be analyzing those mistakes, but hey, that’s the drama of sports, right? The Scotties is far from over, folks – stay tuned!

Previous articleDigital Leap Forward: High-Speed Internet Connects First Nations in Treaty #3 Territory
Next articlePaterson Court: Thunder Bay Seniors Demand Safety in Wake of Weapon Arrest
NNL Sports
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862.
Facebook Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR