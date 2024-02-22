WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg starts the day at -5°C under partly cloudy skies, with a barometric pressure of 100.9 kPa indicating a falling trend. The high humidity at 89% and west winds at 19 km/h create a biting wind chill of -19°C, setting a brisk tone for the morning.

Chilly Start with Partly Cloudy Skies

The city awakens to a chilly morning, with the wind adding an extra bite to the air. The partly cloudy skies offer a brief visual respite, hinting at the day’s variable weather ahead.

Today’s Mixed Bag of Weather

The forecast promises a day of mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness around noon and a 30 percent chance of flurries by late afternoon.

Winds are expected to shift from west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, to north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, contributing to a high of +2°C but with a wind chill of -12°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Friday’s Forecast

Friday will be mainly sunny, despite the cold, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted at -9°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -24°C in the morning and -14°C in the afternoon, underlining the persistent cold grip on the city. The night is set to be clear with a low of -11°C.

Bright Outlook for Saturday

The weekend brightens on Saturday, with sunny skies and a pleasant high of 6°C, offering a brief respite from the cold. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of -8°C, transitioning gently into Sunday.

Sunday’s Chill

Sunday maintains the sunny streak but with a high of only -1°C, suggesting a cooler day ahead. The night brings increased cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a low of -4°C, hinting at possible light snowfall to close the weekend.