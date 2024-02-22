Current Conditions at Dryden Airport

Dryden – WEATHER – At the Dryden Airport, the morning begins at -4°C under cloudy skies, setting a cool tone for the day. The barometer holds steady at 100.8 kPa, indicating stable yet changing weather conditions.

With a humidity level of 69% and winds from the WSW at 13 km/h, the wind chill makes it feel notably colder at -9°C.

The day in Vermilion Bay and Dryden starts under cloudy skies, with a light wind adding to the chill. The weather is poised for a shift, marked by the steady barometric pressure and increasing winds.

Today’s Forecast

The forecast for today includes mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning, followed by more flurries in the afternoon. Winds will shift from southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, to north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of zero, but the wind chill will drop to -14°C in the morning. The low UV index of 1 signals minimal sun exposure.

Frostbite Alert Tonight

Tonight, the flurry activity will taper off, leading to clearing skies. However, the north wind at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, will become light after midnight.

The drop in temperature to -24°C and a wind chill of -7°C in the evening worsening to -31°C overnight poses a significant risk of frostbite, emphasizing the need for protective clothing and caution.

Weekend Weather Preview

The weekend forecast promises a variety of conditions, starting with sunny skies on Friday and a high of -11°C. The morning wind chill could feel as cold as -32°C, slightly improving to -15°C in the afternoon, with persistent frostbite risks.

The night will be clear with a low of -18°C. Saturday sees a mix of sun and cloud with a warmer high of +1°C, shifting to increasing cloudiness at night with a low of -5°C. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of -3°C, followed by a night of cloudy periods and a low of -10°C.