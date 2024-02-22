Toronto greets the morning with mild temperatures at +6°C under partly cloudy skies, setting a comfortable tone for the day. The barometer reads 100.8 and is on a downward trend, indicating changing weather conditions ahead.

With humidity at 61% and southwest winds at 11 km/h, the city is poised for a day of varied weather patterns.

Mild Start to the Day

Today, Toronto is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early this afternoon, offering a brief respite from the dry conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 10°C, with a low UV index of 2, suggesting minimal sun exposure risk.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening is set to bring increasing cloudiness, with fog patches developing, adding a mystical layer to the city’s night scape. Temperatures will dip to a low of zero, marking a cool yet not overly cold night for residents.

Friday’s Weather Shift

Friday promises a dynamic shift in weather conditions, starting mainly cloudy with rain showers transitioning to flurries in the afternoon. The wind will pick up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, and then intensifying to 40 km/h gusting to 60 near noon.

Temperatures will peak at +4°C but are expected to fall sharply to -7°C in the afternoon, bringing a wind chill of -16°C and signalling a sudden return to winter-like conditions. The UV index remains low at 2.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend kicks off with a sunny Saturday, offering a crisp but pleasant high of -1°C, followed by a clear night with a low of -5°C.

Sunday sees a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures warming to a high of +5°C, but the evening could bring cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of -2°C.