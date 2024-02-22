THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 8:00 am, Thunder Bay reports a temperature of -3°C under mainly cloudy skies, with the barometer showing a downward trend at 100.8 kPa.

Humidity is high at 82%, and light WSW winds at 3 km/h create a slight wind chill of -5°C, making the morning air brisk but bearable.

Morning Overview

The day begins with a subdued chill as the city lies under a blanket of clouds. The falling barometer hints at upcoming changes in the weather, promising a shift in the day’s dynamics.

Clearing Skies and Rising Temps

Cloudy morning skies are expected to clear around noon, making way for a brighter afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, pushing temperatures to a comfortable high of +4°C.

However, the morning wind chill of -12°C serves as a reminder of the lingering cold.

Tonight’s Frostbite Alert

This evening, flurries will cease near midnight, followed by a clearing sky. The wind will change to the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures plummeting to a low of -19°C.

The significant overnight wind chill of -28°C poses a risk of frostbite, urging residents to take protective measures against the cold.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend outlook brightens with sunny skies on Friday, despite a high of only -7°C and wind chills dipping to -26°C in the morning. The night will be clear but cold, with a low of -20°C.

Saturday continues the sunny trend, warming to a high of +1°C, followed by cloudy periods at night with a low of -3°C. Sunday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a mild high of +2°C, closing with cloudy periods and a low of -10°C at night.