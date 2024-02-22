CALGARY – SPORTS – It was ‘moving day’ Wednesday at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Depending on whether you won or lost on the evening draw at WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, the result determined what teams in Pool A kept their playoffs hopes alive or got ready to pack suitcases at the end of round-robin play Thursday.

Several teams survived, included Team Northern Ontario (4-3, Thunder Bay), skipped by Krista McCarville, which has been living on the edge all week. McCarville, the popular school teacher back at the Lakehead, was expected to be a force this week, but it took a hard-fought 6-4 win over Team Québec (3-4, Glenmore & Laval-sur-le-Lac) skipped by Laurie St-Georges, to keep her playoff flame flickering.

“We never breeze through these things,” said McCarville.

“We’re usually a battle-back team, and here we are again. We have a really big game tomorrow and it’s going to come down to that game.”

Indeed, if Northern Ontario can win its final game against Team Manitoba-Lawes in the final round-robin game tomorrow, it’s in.

McCarville has been so close to a national women’s curling championship before she can taste it. She lost the final to eventual winner Kerri Einarson two years ago, and dropped out last year in the semis.

“Our team seems to bear down and focus a little bit more (in must-win games),” she said. “We’re just trying to do our best out there.”

Also living to fight another day was Team British Columbia-Brown (4-3, Kamloops), skipped by Corryn Brown, who downed skip Skylar Ackerman’s Team Saskatchewan (4-4, Saskatoon), posting a whopping 13-4 win.

Brown, as her record indicates, has had an up and down week but came through when it counted. She’ll need a loss from McCarville to stay alive Thursday.

While other teams were fighting for their playoff lives, Team Newfoundland & Labrador (2-5, St. John’s) skipped by Stacie Curtis, was looking for a little respect, and got it by knocking off undefeated skip Team Alberta (6-1, Edmonton) 8-7.

The Albertans, skipped by Selena Sturmay, have been the surprise package at this week’s event, but came back to earth with the loss.

Team Prince Edward Island (0-7, Fredericton), skipped by Jane DiCarlo, had the evening Pool A bye.

The 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts continues with draws Thursday at 8:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (all times Mountain).

Source: Curling Canada