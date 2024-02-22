KENORA – WEATHER – This morning at 6:00 am, the Kenora region, along with Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods, reports -3°C under mostly cloudy skies, hinting at the day’s weather trajectory. The barometer reading of 100.8 and falling suggests an incoming change, while a humidity level of 65% and southwest winds at 12 km/h create a wind chill that feels like -8°C.

Morning Chill Across Kenora and Surroundings

The area begins with a cool, cloudy start, setting the stage for the day’s weather evolution. Residents should brace for a shift in conditions, marked by the falling barometer.

Thursday’s Gusts and Flurries

Today promises mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness by the afternoon, followed by flurries. Winds are expected to become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 50, then shift to north at 30 km/h, also gusting to 50 by late afternoon. The high will hover around zero, with morning wind chills dipping to -11°C. The UV index stays low at 1, reflecting minimal sun exposure risk.

Frigid Nights Ahead

Tonight, the flurry activity is anticipated to cease late in the evening, leading to clear skies. Winds will remain strong from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, but will become light after midnight.

The overnight low is set to reach -21°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -27°C, emphasizing the need for warmth and caution against the cold.

Bright Weekend Forecast

The weekend outlook is favorable, with sunny skies from Friday through Sunday. Friday will see a high of -9°C, with wind chills between -25°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. The night will be clear, dropping to -15°C.

Saturday warms up to a high of +3°C under sunny skies, with a clear night and a low of -8°C.

Sunday continues the sunny trend with a high of -3°C, though increasing cloudiness is expected by nightfall, with a low of -7°C.