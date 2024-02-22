Fort Frances Residence Targeted in Daytime Break-In: OPP Seeks Public’s Aid

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying an individual connected to a recent break and enter incident in Fort Frances.

The event unfolded in the early hours of February 19, 2024.

Authorities were alerted to a break-in at a home located in the 200 block of Fifth Street East, where it was discovered that an unidentified male had gained entry through a basement window.

The intrusion, occured between midnight and early afternoon, resulted in the theft of various small items. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Efforts to shed light on the identity of the suspect have been bolstered by surveillance footage obtained from the scene. The individual is described as a male donning a black face covering, complemented by a black jacket and gloves, suggesting a deliberate attempt to obscure his identity.

The Rainy River District OPP Crime Unit is spearheading a thorough investigation, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation.

Residents with surveillance systems are encouraged to review footage for any anomalies during the timeframe surrounding the break-in, as even minor details may prove pivotal in advancing the investigation.

For those with information, the OPP has made available multiple channels for contact, including a direct line at 1-888-310-1122. In addition, individuals preferring to contribute information anonymously have the option to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via their online platform. Contributions through Crime Stoppers may also render the informant eligible for a financial reward, underscoring the value placed on community participation in maintaining public safety and bringing perpetrators to justice.