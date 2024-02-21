(KENORA, ON) – Highway 17A has been re-opened following a fatal collision.

On February 20, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Fire, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17A involving a commercial motor vehicle and passenger sport utility vehicle.

The highway was closed for an extended period of time but was re-opened on February 21, 2024, just after 11:00 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.