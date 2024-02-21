THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In the current economic climate, where grocery prices are on an upward trajectory and product sizes seem to diminish, smart shopping has never been more crucial. This week’s grocery flyers are brimming with deals that are too good to pass up. By basing your meal plans around these specials, you can stretch your dollar further without sacrificing quality or taste.

Read to the end for our tips and strategies to save money and eat well!

Here’s a rundown of this week’s must-have deals.

Freshco Finds: Fruits, Meats, and Pantry Staples

Blueberries Bonanza : Kickstart your mornings or snack times with a pint of blueberries, now only $3.98. Perfect for muffins, pancakes, or a healthy snack.

: Kickstart your mornings or snack times with a pint of blueberries, now only $3.98. Perfect for muffins, pancakes, or a healthy snack. Bacon Deals : Pair your breakfast with Schneiders bacon for $3.97 or opt for Lou’s Peameal bacon at $3.47 a pound for a leaner option.

: Pair your breakfast with Schneiders bacon for $3.97 or opt for Lou’s Peameal bacon at $3.47 a pound for a leaner option. Chicken Special : Stock up on Sunrise Farms Seasoned Chicken drumsticks, a steal at $7.97 for a 3 kg box.

: Stock up on Sunrise Farms Seasoned Chicken drumsticks, a steal at $7.97 for a 3 kg box. Beverage Bargains : Refresh with six-packs of 710 ml Coke and Pepsi products, priced at $2.97.

: Refresh with six-packs of 710 ml Coke and Pepsi products, priced at $2.97. Crisp Apples and Fresh Lettuce : Grab Cosmic Crisp Apples for $1.97/pound and a head of lettuce for $2.47.

: Grab Cosmic Crisp Apples for $1.97/pound and a head of lettuce for $2.47. Pantry Must-Haves: Tetley Tea (20-24 pack) is a bargain at $2.88, and General Mills Cereals are just $3.47 a box. Don’t forget Crest Toothpaste for 96 cents a tube and try the new International Delight Cold Foam for $4.97.

Metro’s Meaty Offers

Premium Cuts : Platinum Grill Boneless Inside round roast or value pack steaks are on sale for $5.88 a pound.

: Platinum Grill Boneless Inside round roast or value pack steaks are on sale for $5.88 a pound. Chicken Breast Deal : Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is competitively priced at $4.44/pound.

: Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is competitively priced at $4.44/pound. Bathroom Basics : Cashmere bathroom tissue, available in 12-24 double rolls, is a necessity you can’t miss at $5.99.

: Cashmere bathroom tissue, available in 12-24 double rolls, is a necessity you can’t miss at $5.99. Fries and Sides : McCain Superfries for those quick side dishes or snacks at just $2.49.

: McCain Superfries for those quick side dishes or snacks at just $2.49. Pantry Essentials : Heinz Beans, a versatile kitchen staple, are available for 88 cents a can, making it the perfect time to stock up.

: Heinz Beans, a versatile kitchen staple, are available for 88 cents a can, making it the perfect time to stock up. Frozen Favourites : Dive into comfort food with Meat Lasagna and Selection Crispy Chicken wings, each at $9.99. Easy meals for busy days.

: Dive into comfort food with Meat Lasagna and Selection Crispy Chicken wings, each at $9.99. Easy meals for busy days. Beverage Bundles : 12 packs of canned Pepsi or Coke products are available 2 for $15, ensuring your fridge is always guest-ready.

: 12 packs of canned Pepsi or Coke products are available 2 for $15, ensuring your fridge is always guest-ready. Snack Time : Pizza Pops are a hit for quick snacks or light meals, now 2 for $6.

: Pizza Pops are a hit for quick snacks or light meals, now 2 for $6. Chips Galore: Family-sized bags of Lay’s chips, Doritos, or Ruffles are on offer at 2 for $11, perfect for movie nights or gatherings.

Safeway Savings: This Week’s Top Picks for the Smart Shopper

Here’s what’s on the table at Safeway, ensuring your meals are both delicious and budget-friendly.

Meat Department Marvels

Chicken Deals : Air-chilled fresh Chicken Legs with back attached at $2.99/pound and a BOGO deal on Janes Chicken Strips starting at $12.99.

: Air-chilled fresh Chicken Legs with back attached at $2.99/pound and a BOGO deal on Janes Chicken Strips starting at $12.99. Pork Perks : Boneless Pork Loin Centre Chops at $3.99/pound and Fresh Pork Side Ribs for $4.99 a pound offer great value for your next meal.

: Boneless Pork Loin Centre Chops at $3.99/pound and Fresh Pork Side Ribs for $4.99 a pound offer great value for your next meal. Beef Bargains : Dive into luxury with Boneless Sirloin Steak at $9.99/pound, or opt for the economical Whole Eye of Round cryovac cut at $6.99/pound, complete with 1000 Scene Points for the big planner.

: Dive into luxury with Boneless Sirloin Steak at $9.99/pound, or opt for the economical Whole Eye of Round cryovac cut at $6.99/pound, complete with 1000 Scene Points for the big planner. Ready-Made Delight: For those too weary to cook, a roasted ready BBQ chicken is available for $12.99.

Pantry and More

Sauce and Staples : Enhance your dishes with Sabzu Sweet Chili sauce for only $3.49, and stock up on Compliments Free Run White Eggs at $6.49 a dozen.

: Enhance your dishes with Sabzu Sweet Chili sauce for only $3.49, and stock up on Compliments Free Run White Eggs at $6.49 a dozen. Convenience Foods : A four-pack of Kraft Dinner is $6.49, offering a quick and easy meal solution.

: A four-pack of Kraft Dinner is $6.49, offering a quick and easy meal solution. Peanut Butter Promo: Compliments Peanut Butter is a steal at $3.49 for 500 grams, perfect for pantry stocking.

Health and Wellness

First Aid Savings: Band-aid products are taking 15% off at Safeway this week, a must-have for your medicine chest.

Giant Tiger’s Roaring Deals: This Week’s Grocery Gems

Giant Tiger roars into the week with deals that promise quality and value, making it the go-to destination for shoppers looking to maximize their grocery budget. From breakfast staples to dinner essentials, here’s what you shouldn’t miss out on this week.

Breakfast Bargains

Bacon Bliss: Start your day right with Carver’s Choice bacon, now only $2.47 for a 375 gm pack.

Dinner Delights

Pizza Night : Treat yourself to Giuseppe Frozen Pizza, a steal at $4.94 each.

: Treat yourself to Giuseppe Frozen Pizza, a steal at $4.94 each. Soup for the Soul : Warm up with Tim Horton’s soups, offering cozy comfort 2 for $5.

: Warm up with Tim Horton’s soups, offering cozy comfort 2 for $5. Ribs Ready: Satisfy your rib cravings with Stampede Pork ribs, priced at $8.97 for a 680 to 900 gram pack (frozen).

Pantry Staples

Saucy Savings: Prego Spaghetti sauce is a must-have at $2.97 for a 645 ml jar, perfect for quick and delicious dinners.

Personal Care and More

Toothpaste Deal : Stock up on dental care with Colgate or Crest toothpaste for just 99 cents a tube.

: Stock up on dental care with Colgate or Crest toothpaste for just 99 cents a tube. Coffee Club: Member price on Folgers Coffee Pods is $14.49, ensuring your morning cup is always ready.

Walmart’s Weekly Wonders: Exclusive Deals for Every Meal

Walmart rolls out an impressive lineup of deals this week, ensuring shoppers can enjoy a variety of quality products at unbeatable prices. From fresh produce to comforting meals and pantry essentials, here’s your guide to not missing out on Walmart’s exclusive offers.

Fresh Picks

Citrus Special: A 4-pound bag of clementine oranges is a sweet deal at $3.44, perfect for healthy snacking or adding a zest to your dishes.

Meat and Frozen Finds

Ribs Ready : Maple Leaf Pork back ribs are at a low $2.97 per pound, ideal for a hearty meal.

: Maple Leaf Pork back ribs are at a low $2.97 per pound, ideal for a hearty meal. Bistro Bites : McCain Frozen Bistro Wedges are just $2.77, making for an easy and tasty side dish.

: McCain Frozen Bistro Wedges are just $2.77, making for an easy and tasty side dish. Turkey Treat: Butterball Turkey bacon offers a healthier option at $5.97 for a 300-375 gram pack.

Pantry Must-Haves

Saucy Savings : Classico Pasta sauce is down to $2.47 a jar, bringing Italian flavors to your table for less.

: Classico Pasta sauce is down to $2.47 a jar, bringing Italian flavors to your table for less. KD Stock Up : A 12 pack of Kraft Dinner is on for $9.77, ensuring you have quick meals ready at all times.

: A 12 pack of Kraft Dinner is on for $9.77, ensuring you have quick meals ready at all times. Peanut Butter Perfection: Kraft Peanut butter is a steal at $5.77 for a 1 kg jar, perfect for breakfast spreads and snacks.

Beverage Bonanza

Soda Steals : A 2 litre of Pepsi is refreshingly priced at $1.25, and a 12 pack of Coke products is $6.97.

: A 2 litre of Pepsi is refreshingly priced at $1.25, and a 12 pack of Coke products is $6.97. Bubly Bargain: A 12 pack of Bubly water is only $4.97, keeping you hydrated for less.

Frozen and Ready Meals

Pizza Pleasure: Rustica Stuffed Crust pizza is a delicious deal at $6.57, saving you $1.70.

Breakfast and Cereals

Cheerios for the Family: Family size Cheerios are $5.97, a saving of $1.50. Vanilla Spice and Honey Nut Cheerios are 3 for $10.

How do you feed your family and save money too?

In today’s economic landscape, stretching your grocery shopping dollar is more crucial than ever. One effective strategy is to plan your meals around weekly sales and specials offered by local grocery stores.

By tailoring your meal planning to what’s on offer, you can enjoy a diverse menu without overspending. This approach not only saves money but also introduces variety into your diet.

Additionally, buying in bulk and choosing store brands over national brands for pantry staples such as rice, pasta, and canned goods can lead to significant savings without sacrificing quality.

Store brands often match the quality of national brands at a fraction of the cost, making them a smart choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

Another key strategy is to embrace the art of batch cooking and freezing. Preparing large quantities of meals at once and freezing portions for later can leverage bulk buying, reduce waste, and minimize the temptation to eat out or order in.

It’s also a time-saver, freeing up hours each week that can be spent on other activities. Investing in a good set of freezer-friendly containers can keep food fresh and make meal planning a breeze.

Furthermore, utilizing leftovers creatively can transform them into new meals, ensuring that nothing goes to waste. This not only stretches your grocery dollar further but also promotes a more sustainable lifestyle.

Lastly, taking full advantage of loyalty programs and digital coupons offered by grocery stores can lead to additional savings.

Many stores offer loyalty cards that accrue points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts on future shopping trips. Additionally, digital coupons can be a goldmine for savings, often accessible through store apps or websites.

By combining these digital deals with in-store specials, savvy shoppers can maximize their savings. Paying attention to the unit price rather than just the total price can also help shoppers get the best deals, ensuring they’re truly getting more bang for their buck.

Adopting these strategies can make a significant difference in your grocery bill, allowing you to enjoy a full pantry without straining your budget.

This guide is designed to help you navigate through the plethora of options, ensuring you get the best value for your money. Remember, planning is key to making the most of these deals, and with a little creativity, you can enjoy delicious, cost-effective meals all week long. Happy shopping!