Fatal CMV and SUV Collision Closes Highway 17a

(KENORA, ON) – A collision on the evening of February 20, 2024, has prompted an extensive investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment, alongside Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The incident, occurring around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 17A, involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of the CMV driver at the scene. The CMV’s passenger was urgently transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, highlighting the severe impact of the crash.

Collision on #HWY17A Both Directions at SEC HWY 658 – REDDITT RD (N)-TO OPP & MTO PAT, Kenora. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/OG2x0e5pKG — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the SUV driver suffered minor injuries, an outcome that underscores the varied consequences of road accidents.

The OPP’s North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, along with OPP Collision Re-Constructionists, are leading a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Their expertise is crucial in understanding the dynamics of the crash and preventing future incidents.

As the investigation unfolds, Highway 17A has been temporarily closed to traffic, affecting local and through travellers. A detour has been established via old Highway 17, allowing motorists to navigate around the closure. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and patience as the authorities work on the scene.