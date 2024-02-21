Thunder Bay, ON – This weekend (February 24th and 25th), 30 Junior Canadian Rangers (JCR) from several northern Ontario communities will put their winter mobility and survival skills to practice on Whitefish Lake (West of Thunder Bay).

Under the supervision of adult Canadian Rangers (CR) and members of the headquarter staff JCRs will practice building snow shelters and how to live/survive in them and safe use and maintenance of snowmobiles and chainsaws.

They will be taught first aid and how to recognize the signs and symptoms of hypothermia and how to treat it. The youth will also conduct ice fishing by practicing the safe use of motorized ice augers and the use of improvised fishing rods.

A unique training opportunity for the JCRs will be learning how to transport large objects with a helicopter using a sling load technique. This technique is used often in remote locations.

Residents of Whitefish Lake and Thunder Bay may see JCRs wearing a distinctive uniform (green hoodie), accompanied by CRs (red hoodie) and military personnel operating in the area.

The JCR programme is a challenging and rewarding program for youth in remote communities across Canada. The program integrates practical skills and cultural practices in a fun and friendly environment. Training expertise, supervision, funding, and training aides come from the Canadian Armed Forces, but JCRs are not CAF members. There are more than 600 JCRs in 26 communities across Northern Ontario.

Canadian Rangers train and supervise JCRs with the community’s support. The program helps improve the quality of life of youth aged 12 to 18 in remote and isolated areas. CRs and community members teach the JCRs traditional skills, Ranger skills and life skills, to equip them to become dynamic and committed members of their communities.