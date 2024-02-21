Joint Operation by Local OPP Units Unveils Cocaine and Cash

Dryden – NEWS – Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with support from the Ignace Ontario Provincial Police, has brought drug trafficking charges against a local individual.

The operation came to a head on the afternoon of February 20, 2024, when police officers initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 within Melgund Township. This stop was not just routine; it was the culmination of a targeted investigation into illicit activities. The officers’ thorough search of the vehicle and its occupants led to a significant discovery: a stash of cocaine alongside a sum of Canadian currency, both indicative of drug trafficking operations.

The individual implicated in this case, 37-year-old Amber St. Amand, faces serious legal repercussions. St. Amand has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000. These charges, laid under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, highlight the seriousness with which Canadian law treats drug trafficking and related offences.

Following the charges, St. Amand was released from custody on a Form 11 Release Order, with a court appearance scheduled for March 18, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden. This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region and the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguarding community well-being.

The OPP encourages anyone with information related to the trafficking of illicit drugs to come forward. Reports can be made directly to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). This collaborative approach between the community and law enforcement is crucial in the ongoing effort to combat drug-related crimes in Northwestern Ontario.