Drug Raid in Dryden Leads to Multiple Charges Against Local Pair

Dryden – NEWS – Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has brought forth charges against two Dryden residents following an investigation.

The operation occurred just before 7:00 p.m. on February 20, 2024, when law enforcement officials executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Government Street in the City of Dryden.

The search yielded a notable haul, including cocaine, hydromorphone pills, a significant amount of Canadian currency, a prohibited weapon, and tangible evidence pointing to drug trafficking activities.

The individuals implicated in this crackdown, 35-year-old Shaun Pilipishen and 33-year-old Samantha Machimity, now face serious charges under both the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The charges include possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

In addition, Shaun Pilipishen faces charges related to the possession and trafficking of a prohibited device, alongside possession of a prohibited device contrary to a Prohibition Order.

These charges underscore the seriousness of the offences and the commitment of the OPP to combating drug-related crimes within the community.

Both accused have been remanded into custody at the Kenora District Jail, awaiting their court appearances.

Machimity is slated for a court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora on February 22, 2024, while Pilipishen will appear on February 23, 2024.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to stem the tide of drug trafficking in Dryden and the wider Northwestern Ontario region.

The OPP remains dedicated to disrupting the activities of those involved in the drug trade and urges the public to come forward with any information regarding the trafficking of illicit drugs. Anonymous tips can be directed to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), fostering a collaborative approach to maintaining community safety and well-being.