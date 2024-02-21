Dryden OPP Detains Individual in Multi-Charge Traffic Stop

Dryden – NEWS – Officer with the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment successfully apprehended an individual following a routine traffic stop which led to the discovery of both a prohibited device, and a significant quantity of suspected illicit drugs.

The incident happened on the afternoon of February 18, 2024, when Dryden OPP officers conducted a stop of a vehicle traveling on Highway 17 near Wabigoon.

The stop quickly escalated beyond a routine check when officers determined that the driver was in possession of a prohibited device, alongside multiple types of suspected illicit drugs.

Levi Whiskeyjack, a 32-year-old resident of Sioux Lookout, now faces a series of serious charges under the Criminal Code, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, involving cocaine, methamphetamine, and hydromorphone.

Additionally, Whiskeyjack is charged with possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking—specifically psilocybin—and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 in Canada, as well as possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Following the charges, Whiskeyjack was remanded into custody, with a court appearance on February 21, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden.

This incident highlights the critical role of traffic stops in the broader strategy to ensure public safety and combat the flow of illegal drugs and weapons in the community.

The OPP continues to emphasize the importance of public vigilance and education in the fight against impaired driving and drug trafficking. They urge anyone who suspects impaired driving or any criminal activity to contact law enforcement immediately by calling 9-1-1.