THUNDER BAY – NEWS – If your tap water appears discoloured, it is due, on the Northside of Thunder Bay to a repair of a water main.

The City of Thunder Bay advises that he repair work required to fix a leak on a north-side trunk water main has been completed and the main will be returned to service tomorrow morning.

No disruptions to the water supply are expected, but residents should be aware that the work may cause discoloured water on the north side of the city.

In addition, water pressure, taste or clarity could be affected for short periods.

If you notice any changes to your water, please follow the steps below:

Do not open any HOT water taps. Open only one COLD water tap (a tap that does not have a water filter system attached to it) and allow the water to flow at a medium flow until the water runs clear. Once the single COLD water tap is running clear, open all other taps including HOT water taps and flush until all water runs clear.

Running your cold water taps for five minutes will usually clear any discoloured water. If discolouration returns, please repeat steps 1-3.

If water discolouration is experienced after the repair work has been completed, please contact COTB Dispatch at 807-625-2195.