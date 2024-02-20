Prepare for Chilly Conditions and Possible Flurries

In the early hours of today, Whitesand and Armstrong are experiencing a cold embrace under cloudy skies, with temperatures plummeting to -25°C. With a humidity level at 76% and a steady barometric pressure of 102.5 kPa, residents are waking up to a frosty morning. The calm before the storm, so to speak, as winds remain still for now.

Early Morning Chill to Afternoon Thaw

The day promises a thermometer roller coaster as cloudiness increases in the early morning, with winds turning south at 20 km/h later in the day. Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of -2°C, yet the wind chill in the morning could feel as cold as -32°C, posing a significant risk of frostbite.

By the afternoon, the wind chill is expected to soften to -6°C, though residents should remain cautious. The UV index remains low at 1, highlighting the minimal risk from ultraviolet radiation but underscoring the bleak midwinter day.

Evening and Overnight Forecast

Tonight’s outlook suggests a 40% chance of flurries, accompanied by the risk of freezing drizzle—an important note for those planning to travel or be outdoors. Winds will lighten to up to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of -7°C and a wind chill nearing -11°C, ensuring a chilly wrap to the day.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday’s Weather

The forecast for Wednesday, February 21, doesn’t promise much reprieve from the cold. The day will remain cloudy, with a 40% chance of morning flurries and the persistent risk of freezing drizzle early on. Winds continue to be gentle at up to 15 km/h, keeping the temperature steady near -6°C.

Wind chill factors in the morning could reach -12°C, warming slightly to -7°C in the afternoon. The low UV index continues, indicating low sunlight exposure.

Nightfall Predictions: As night falls on Wednesday, residents can expect cloudy periods with temperatures dipping further to -14°C. This marks a significant drop, suggesting an even colder night ahead.