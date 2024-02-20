McCarville Unleashed! Thunder Bay Curling Ace Scores Double Wins at the Scotties

CALGARY – SPORTS – Hold onto your curling brooms, Thunder Bay! Krista McCarville just set the Scotties ablaze with a scorching Day 4 performance. This hometown hero and her powerhouse team – Sarah Potts, Ashley Sippala, and Andrea Kelly – delivered not one, but TWO clutch victories, rocketing them back into playoff contention!

Morning Masterclass

McCarville faced off against Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo, and a slow start couldn’t extinguish her fire. Team Northern Ontario ignited a comeback for the ages, snatching three points in consecutive ends for a commanding 9-5 win.

Evening Domination of the Rocks over the Team from The Rock

Against Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis, McCarville’s crew outplayed and out-strategized their opponents. A decisive three-ender propelled them to an 8-3 triumph, showcasing their championship mentality.

The McCarville Advantage

This team’s ability to pounce in pivotal ends is undeniable. They seize opportunities and leave opponents scrambling, proving they’re a force under pressure.

McCarville’s quest isn’t over! Her path includes clashes with heavyweights like Alberta’s Selena Sturmay and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges. These aren’t just matches – they’re battles for survival at the Scotties!

Get ready to roar, Thunder Bay! Each stone McCarville throws carries the weight of the rocks, and the hopes of our city.

With hearts overflowing with hometown pride, let’s show our support as they fight to bring the Scotties trophy home!

This is far from over – expect more fireworks from McCarville and her incredible team!

And … One More Thing…

After years of anticipation and rescheduling due to the pandemic, the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is finally set to paint Thunder Bay red with curling fever! The iconic Fort William Gardens will play host to the best female curlers in Canada, promising a week of exciting draws, passionate fans, and the undeniable spirit of this northern Ontario city.

The icy action is set to unfurl at the Fort William Gardens from February 14th to 23rd, 2025, but the ticket chase kicks off even sooner. For those who’ve been holding onto their dreams and their tickets from 2022, you’ve got the VIP pass to slide into the front-of-the-line on February 15th for an exclusive presale – so keep an eye on that inbox!

Fans can expect a truly Canadian experience in Thunder Bay. From the roar of the crowd inside the arena to the vibrant celebrations across local establishments, the energy of the Scotties will pulse through every corner of the city. Whether you’re a die-hard curling aficionado or simply looking to join in the festivities, countless events and activities surrounding the tournament are sure to entertain.

Don’t miss the chance to secure your spot where the stones will be clashing and the brooms will be sweeping! Grab your tickets online at curling.ca/tickets, hustle over to the Fort William Gardens box office, or dial in at 807-625-2929. And for those of you strategizing for the perfect single draw, your time will come this fall.

The 2025 Scotties isn’t just a sporting event; it’s a testament to Thunder Bay’s determination and the enduring love of curling within the community. This tournament provides a chance to showcase the city’s hospitality, generate enthusiasm on a national level, and inspire the next generation of curlers. Get ready Thunder Bay, because the heart of Canadian curling is beating strong for 2025!