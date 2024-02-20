Thunder Bay OPP Arrests British Columbia Driver for Multiple Offences Following Traffic Stop

By
James Murray
-
2020
Impaired Driving

Thunder Bay, ON – A routine traffic patrol by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Highway 102 near Alppila Road leads to multiple charges against a British Columbia man.

Late-Night Patrol Leads to Arrest

On the evening of February 19th, 2024, Thunder Bay OPP officers conducting general patrols initiated a traffic stop for speeding. The investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol, resulting in his arrest and subsequent charges.

Charges Laid Against Charles Tiermer

As a result of the investigation, Charles TIERMER, 39, of British Columbia was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);
  • Dangerous operation
  • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Failure to comply with prohibition order
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
  • Speeding 28km/hr over posted limit
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Tiemer was held pending a bail hearing in Thunder Bay Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday.

OPP Emphasizes Road Safety: The OPP reminds the public of the importance of road safety and the dangers of impaired driving. The community is encouraged to report any instances of unsafe driving.

Previous articleThunder Bay’s McCarville Makes Electrifying Comeback at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Next article2024 Ontario Winter Games Diving Competition Coverage
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR