Thunder Bay, ON – A routine traffic patrol by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Highway 102 near Alppila Road leads to multiple charges against a British Columbia man.

Late-Night Patrol Leads to Arrest

On the evening of February 19th, 2024, Thunder Bay OPP officers conducting general patrols initiated a traffic stop for speeding. The investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol, resulting in his arrest and subsequent charges.

Charges Laid Against Charles Tiermer

As a result of the investigation, Charles TIERMER, 39, of British Columbia was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Dangerous operation

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Failure to comply with prohibition order

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Speeding 28km/hr over posted limit

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Tiemer was held pending a bail hearing in Thunder Bay Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday.

OPP Emphasizes Road Safety: The OPP reminds the public of the importance of road safety and the dangers of impaired driving. The community is encouraged to report any instances of unsafe driving.