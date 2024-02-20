Mixed Skies and Fluctuating Temperatures

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is waking up to -6°C under cloudy skies on this Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

With the barometer reading 102.1 kPa and on a downward trend, and humidity at 84%, the city is experiencing light winds from the south at 3 km/h, making the wind chill feel slightly colder at -7°C.

As the first weekend of competition at the Ontario Winter Games has wrapped up, residents and visitors are encouraged to look ahead to the coming weekend for more exciting events. Visit Ontario Winter Games online for more information.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with winds shifting to the southeast at 20 km/h by late morning. Temperatures are set to rise to a comfortable high of +2°C, though the morning wind chill will linger around -9°C.

The UV index remains low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure risk.

Tonight’s Outlook

The skies will become partly cloudy, with winds lightening up to 15 km/h. The temperature will dip to a low of -8°C, with wind chill values ranging from -3°C in the evening to -13°C overnight, suggesting a significant drop in felt temperatures.

Midweek Weather Update

Wednesday will mirror today’s conditions with a mix of sun and cloud, light winds, and a high of +2°C. The morning wind chill is expected to hit -10°C, warming slightly as the day progresses. The UV index will stay low.

The night forecasts cloudy periods with temperatures falling to -10°C, maintaining a consistent chill in the air.

Looking Ahead to Thursday and Friday

Thursday promises sunny skies with a high reaching +4°C, marking the warmest day of the week. However, the night brings a 40 percent chance of flurries and a sharp temperature drop to -20°C.

Friday continues the sunny trend but with a high of only -12°C, indicating a significant cool-down. The night will be clear with temperatures holding steady at -20°C, suggesting another cold spell ahead.