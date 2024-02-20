From Crisp Mornings to Milder Afternoons, Prepare for a Weather Rollercoaster

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are currently experiencing -10°C as of 5:47 am CST, with a steady barometer reading of 101.8 kPa and high humidity at 90%.

Winds from the SSE at 17 km/h are bringing a significant wind chill factor, making it feel more like -15°C.

Today’s Weather Dynamics: The day kicks off with sunshine, but an increase in cloudiness is expected as the morning progresses.

Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon, warming temperatures to a high of +3°C. Despite the warmer afternoon, the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as -15°C, with a low UV index of 1 indicating minimal sun exposure risk.

Evening to Overnight Transition: Tonight, the skies will remain cloudy, with southwest winds at 20 km/h becoming light by the evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of -10°C, with an overnight wind chill of -13°C, suggesting a need for residents to stay warm.

Midweek Forecast: Wednesday will bring cloudy skies, with winds up to 15 km/h and a high of -3°C. The wind chill will hover around -13°C in the morning, improving slightly to -5°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low at 1.

The night will feature cloudy periods, with temperatures dipping further to -12°C, maintaining a consistent chill in the air.

Looking Towards Thursday: The weather on Thursday offers a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1°C, promising a slightly milder day.

However, the night forecasts a 40% chance of flurries, with temperatures expected to plummet to -25°C, marking a significant drop and introducing a potential for wintry precipitation.

Weather Advisory for Residents: The coming days in Vermilion Bay and Dryden will see a range of weather conditions, from sunny and chilly mornings to cloudier afternoons and potentially frigid nights. Residents should prepare for these changes by dressing in layers, ensuring homes are adequately heated, and staying informed on the latest weather updates.