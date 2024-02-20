Local Man Arrested Following Assault in Downtown Kenora

By
James Murray
-
3018
OPP Cruiser

Serious Assault in Kenora Leads to Arrest

Kenora – NEWS – On February 16, 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment responded to a report of a serious assault on Second Street South in Kenora. Officers and emergency services arrived promptly, attending to the victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In connection with the incident, 36-year-old Jocelyn Joseph, a resident of Whitefish Bay First Nation, has been arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon under the Criminal Code.

Joseph is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 20, 2024.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Previous articleDrug Bust in Kenora: Six Charged, Weapons and Illicit Substances Seized
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR