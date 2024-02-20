Weather Shifts from Clear Skies to Cloud Cover with Fluctuating Temperatures

KENORA – WEATHER – Early risers in Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and around the Lake of the Woods area are greeted by -8°C temperatures under clear skies at 5:40 am CST. However, the barometer reading of 101.6 kPa is on the decline, signaling an impending change in weather. With a humidity level at 64% and winds from the SSE at 16 km/h, the wind chill factor is making it feel like -14°C outside.

Today’s Climate Overview: The day will see increasing cloudiness, with winds remaining steady at up to 15 km/h. The temperatures are expected to climb to a more comfortable high of +2°C, though the morning wind chill will linger around -12°C. The UV index is projected to be low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure risk.

Evening to Night Transition: As the evening progresses, the sky will transition from partly cloudy to full cloud cover late into the night. Winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 15 km/h, bringing the temperature down to a low of -11°C. The wind chill will vary from -6°C in the evening to -14°C overnight, suggesting a noticeable drop in felt temperatures.

Midweek Weather Forecast: Wednesday promises mainly cloudy skies with winds still up to 15 km/h. The day’s high will reach -2°C, with wind chill factors of -14°C in the morning improving slightly to -4°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low.

The night will bring cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to -12°C, maintaining a consistently chilly trend.

Looking Toward Thursday: The forecast for Thursday indicates increasing cloudiness again with a high of -2°C, mirroring Wednesday’s temperatures. As night falls, the region faces a 40% chance of flurries, and temperatures are expected to plummet to -24°C, marking a significant overnight drop.

Advisory for Residents: Residents of Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and the Lake of the Woods area should prepare for fluctuating weather conditions, from clear and chilly mornings to cloudier skies and milder afternoons. The risk of frostbite diminishes with the rising temperatures but remains a concern during the colder wind chill periods.

Preparations should include dressing in layers, keeping warm at home, and staying informed about the weather, particularly regarding the potential for late-night flurries on Thursday. These conditions can affect travel plans, outdoor activities, and overall comfort, underscoring the importance of staying updated on the latest weather forecasts and advisories.