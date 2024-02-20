OPP Raid Yields Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine

KENORA, ON – A coordinated effort by multiple units of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in the dismantling of a suspected drug trafficking operation in Kenora. A search warrant executed on February 16th at a Minto Avenue residence led to the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of a sizable quantity of illicit drugs and weapons.

Arrests and Charges

Facing the most serious charges are Kenora residents Harley MCLEOD (35) and Roxanne FOX (45). Both are accused of multiple counts of possessing Schedule I substances (including cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids) for the purpose of trafficking. MCLEOD also faces weapons charges, while FOX has been charged with violating a release order and possessing an imitation weapon.

Four others apprehended in the raid – Jessie JONES (27), Kerry ASSIN (27), Kiara FOX (20), and Sally KOKOKOPENACE (25) – face similar drug trafficking charges related to cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids.

Harley MCLEOD, 35-years-old, of Kenora has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and CDSA with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid – two counts

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Roxanne FOX, 45-years-old, of Rat Portage First Nation, has been arrested and charged under the CC and CDSA with:

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts

Jessie JONES, 27-years-old, of Kenora has been arrested and charged under the CC and CDSA with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Kerry ASSIN, 27-years-old, of Kenora, has been arrested and charged under the CDSA with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Kiara FOX, 20-years-old, of Rat Portage First Nation, has been arrested and charged under the CDSA with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Sally KOKOKOPENACE, 25-years-old, of Kenora, has been arrested and charged under the CDSA with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Seized Items

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $14,600. In addition to fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and hydromorphone, officers also recovered Canadian currency, edged weapons, and other items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Canadian drug laws fall under both the Criminal Code and CDSA. Here’s a simplified breakdown of the charges in this case:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (CDSA): A serious offense indicating possession of substances with the intent to sell or distribute.

A serious offense indicating possession of substances with the intent to sell or distribute. Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (CC): Carrying a weapon (real or imitation) with the intent to commit a crime.

Carrying a weapon (real or imitation) with the intent to commit a crime. Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime (CC): Possessing money or goods acquired through illegal means.

Spotting Drug Trafficking: What to Watch For

Concerned citizens play a vital role in combating drug crime. Signs that might indicate drug trafficking in your neighbourhood include:

Frequent, short visits by people outside the residence

Activity at unusual hours (late night/early morning)

Parked vehicles idling with occupants inside

Discarded paraphernalia (needles, small baggies)

Unexplained wealth or possessions of individuals

If you suspect drug activity, contact the OPP (1-888-310-1122) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477) to report anonymously.