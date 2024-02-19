Deadly Collision on McPhillips Street: Police Investigate

WINNIPEG – In the early hours of February 17, 2024, tragedy struck near the intersection of McPhillips Street and Ferrier Street in Winnipeg, resulting in a fatal accident. The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. following reports of a severe single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) discovered a deceased adult male, marking a sorrowful outcome of the incident. The WPS Traffic Division has since taken over the investigation, working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

The aftermath of the collision led to extensive road closures in the area, significantly impacting early morning traffic flow. However, authorities have confirmed that the roads have been reopened, restoring normalcy to the affected routes.

The WPS is reaching out to the community for assistance in their ongoing investigation. They urge anyone who may have information, including those with video or dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Witnesses can contact the Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or via their website at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.