Cold Snap Continues: Family Day Forecast Highlights Frostbite Risk Amid Flurries

Whitesand and Armstrong are experiencing a frosty Family Day under cloudy skies, with temperatures plummeting to -19°C. The barometric pressure stands firm at 102.4 kPa, with humidity levels reaching 69%.

Despite the serene calm winds, the day’s forecast suggests a slight chance of flurries in the early morning, transitioning to mainly sunny skies.

However, the wind, reaching speeds of up to 15 km/h, will bring a high of -14°C, amplifying the cold with a wind chill factor of -28°C in the morning and -17°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite is a significant concern for outdoor activities, urging residents to dress warmly and limit exposure.

As the day transitions into night, clear skies will gradually become clouded after midnight, with winds persisting up to 15 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop further to -23°C, with wind chill values nearing -28°C, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, 20th February, the forecast predicts mainly cloudy conditions with winds continuing at a gentle pace of up to 15 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer, with a high of -4°C, though the wind chill in the morning will be a biting -28°C, improving slightly to -6°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains a consideration for anyone planning to spend time outside. The UV index remains low at 1, suggesting minimal risk from solar radiation.

The weather pattern for Wednesday, 21st February, does not offer much respite, with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of flurries continuing throughout the day and night. Highs and lows will hover around -3°C and -16°C, respectively, maintaining a consistently cold theme for the week.

For residents and visitors in Whitesand and Armstrong, the current weather conditions underscore the importance of staying informed about the latest forecasts, taking preventative measures against frostbite, and ensuring that outdoor plans are adjusted accordingly to stay safe and warm during this chilly Family Day holiday and the days following.