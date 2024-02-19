Frostbite Warning Issued as Temperatures Plunge

In the Wasaho Cree Nation, an extreme cold warning remains steadfast as residents wake to a bone-chilling -34°C, with the wind chill pushing temperatures to a frigid -44°C.

The west winds, blowing at a gentle 11 km/h, do little to temper the cold, as the barometer reads a steady 102.3 kPa and humidity levels reach 73%.

The day’s forecast promises sunny skies, yet even the sun seems to stand little chance against the cold, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 15 km/h, a high of -23°C, and wind chill values plummeting to -45°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon.

The conditions are ripe for frostbite, which could occur within mere minutes of exposure.

As evening approaches, the skies will clear early on, transitioning to partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries overnight.

Despite the wind maintaining its gentle pace, the temperature is expected to drop to -26°C, rising slightly to -20°C by morning. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -36°C in the evening and -29°C overnight, continuing the risk of frostbite.

The forecast for Tuesday, 20th February, suggests a slightly warmer outlook, with mainly sunny skies and winds shifting northwest, reaching speeds of 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h by late morning, before calming by late afternoon. The high for the day is expected at -16°C, with wind chill factors making it feel closer to -30°C, keeping the risk of frostbite ominously present. The UV index remains low at 1.

Wednesday, 21st February, brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -26°C. The night is expected to be marked by cloudy periods and a 40 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures dropping to -28°C.

The extreme cold and wind chill values nearing -45°C pose a significant risk to all, emphasizing the importance of recognizing cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and coloor change in fingers and toes. Residents are urged to cover up adequately, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. This period of extreme cold demands caution and preparation to mitigate the risks associated with such severe weather conditions.