KI, Bearskin Lake, Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake Face Bitter Cold Despite Lack of Official Warnings

Residents of Ki, Bearskin Lake, Sandy Lake, and Sachigo Lake are waking up to a bone-chilling -32°C this Family Day Monday, with clear skies offering little solace from the cold.

Despite the lack of official Extreme Cold Warnings, the conditions are just as severe, with a barometric pressure of 102.5 kPa and north-northwest winds blowing at a gentle 8 km/h. The wind chill is making it feel like an almost unbearable -41°C, signaling a stark risk of frostbite for anyone exposed to the elements.

Today’s forecast promises mainly sunny skies, with wind speeds expected to increase up to 15 km/h. The day’s high is anticipated to reach -17°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -38°C in the morning and -21°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains a critical concern, underscoring the need for adequate protection if venturing outdoors. The UV index is low at 1, indicating minimal risk from solar radiation.

Tonight, the skies will become partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries, as winds continue to blow up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to dip to -22°C, with the wind chill dropping to -22°C in the evening and further to -30°C overnight, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

The weather on Tuesday, 20th February, starts sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud by late afternoon, with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will remain steady at up to 15 km/h, with a high of -10°C. Morning wind chills are forecasted to be near -30°C, warming slightly to -13°C in the afternoon, yet still posing a significant risk of frostbite. The UV index remains low.

Wednesday, 21st February, will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -18°C, continuing the trend of cold weather. The night will bring cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to -23°C.

For the communities of Ki, Bearskin Lake, Sandy Lake, and Sachigo Lake, the message is clear: while official warnings may not be in place, the risk posed by the current weather conditions is significant.

Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions to protect against frostbite, including wearing appropriate winter clothing and limiting time spent outdoors. The forecast underscores the unpredictable nature of weather in northern regions, reminding communities to stay informed and prepared.