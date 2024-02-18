Assistance Sought in Locating 14-Year-Old Kirsti Turner

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently calling on the community for assistance in locating a missing teenager, 14-year-old Kirsti Turner. Kirsti was last observed in the area of East Victoria Avenue on February 16, 2024, sparking immediate concern for her welfare.

Kirsti is described as a Caucasian female with a fair complexion, standing 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds.

She has a distinctive appearance, with green, purple, and blue hair, blue eyes, and a septum piercing, which may aid in her identification.

The Thunder Bay Police are appealing to anyone in the community who may have seen Kirsti or has any information regarding her current whereabouts to come forward. Your assistance is crucial in ensuring Kirsti’s safe return.

To provide information, please contact the Thunder Bay Police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.