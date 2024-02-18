Residents to Navigate Chilly Temperatures Following Overnight Snowfall

Thunder Bay residents are greeted by a chilly -6°C morning after a night of light snow flurries, leaving a fresh dusting on roads and sidewalks. The barometric pressure shows a positive trend at 100.4 kPa, indicating clearing weather. With humidity at 69% and winds from the north-northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 31 km/h, the wind chill factor drops to a brisk -13°C.

Weather Forecast Summary

Today: Light snow will taper off near noon, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will shift from the northwest at 20 km/h to becoming lighter in the early afternoon. The day’s high is expected to reach -9°C, with wind chill values of -20°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -15°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: The skies will be mostly clear with just a few clouds. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, but the low will plummet to -23°C. Evening wind chills of -14°C will become significantly colder overnight at -27°C.

Monday, February 19: Sunshine dominates the forecast, with winds up to 15 km/h and a high of -5°C. Morning wind chill values could feel as cold as -28°C, improving to -7°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite underscores the need for adequate winter protection. The UV index will be low.

Monday Night: Expect clear skies with a low of -14°C.

Tuesday, February 20: A mix of sun and cloud brings a slight warm-up with a high of +1°C.

Tuesday Night: Cloudiness increases, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.

Implications for Thunder Bay Residents

The immediate forecast offers a respite from snow flurries, with clearing skies and sunshine expected, especially on Monday.

However, the cold temperatures, particularly the harsh wind chill factors, require residents to dress warmly and take precautions against frostbite.

The slight warming trend on Tuesday may offer more comfortable conditions for outdoor activities, though the return of cloudiness and potential flurries by nightfall suggests the weather may remain unpredictable.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts, prepare for cold mornings, and take advantage of the sunny intervals for any necessary outdoor errands or leisure.