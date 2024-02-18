Mining Evolves: From Pickaxes to High-Tech Precision

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Young people are getting a journey into the future of mining at the Ontario Winter Games at the Ontario Mining Association’s This is Mine Life activation, where #MineLife comes alive.

Mining is playing an increasingly critical role in our lives and in the economy of Ontario.

An Interactive Experience with Tomorrow’s Technology

This activation isn’t a passive display—it’s a hands-on dive into the realm of virtual reality, robotics, and autonomous tech. Thanks to a partnership with NORCAT and the Centre for Smart Mining at Cambrian College, attendees will leave with a newfound appreciation for modern mining’s complexities and advancements.

While some may still think of mining in old ways, a pick and shovel and hard manual labour, modern mining is increasingly very high tech. Artificial Intelligence is allowing computers to scan and test core samples or rocks means knowing what is present long before drilling means less environmental impact.

Modern mining is not our grandfathers, or even father’s industry anymore.

#MineLife Activation: Where Innovation Meets Tradition

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable exploration of mining innovation at the Fort William Gardens from February 23-26. This is not just an exhibit; it’s a revolution in how we perceive and engage with the mining industry.

Be a part of the change. Witness the transformation of mining into an industry that’s as futuristic as it is foundational. Don’t miss this opportunity to be on the forefront of mining’s new era at the Ontario Winter Games.