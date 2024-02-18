THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Team North West came out swinging at the Lakehead University wrestling competition, and they’re taking home some serious hardware! In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, our powerhouse girls clinched the gold medal. Leading the charge were Madelaine Blain, Medelin Jose, Izzy Tobin, Hayden Reinelt, Mylie Baccari, Ava Hay, Lillian Savage, Shevaun Wilson, Emily Harris, and Kylie Bocha – a true force to be reckoned with!

Not to be outdone, the Team North West boys put on a stellar performance, battling their way to a hard-earned silver medal. These tenacious athletes are Anton Rozic, William Gerry, Noah Lanry, Merric BeauParlant, Tristan Robins, Koen Hurlbert, Parker Evans, Samuel Prosser, Tyler Poperechny, and Louis Bouchard, Jr.

In other exciting news, South West Ontario’s women’s team fought valiantly for a silver finish, while North East Ontario captured a well-deserved bronze. On the men’s side, Eastern Ontario snagged the gold, with North East Ontario claiming bronze.

Remember, the wrestling action isn’t over yet, fans! Head on down to Lakehead University for the exciting final matches on Sunday. Witness the best of the best, and best of all, admission is free! Get ready for some heart-pounding takedowns and electrifying pins as these young athletes leave it all on the mat!