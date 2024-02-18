Take Precautions as Temperatures Plunge

Arctic Freeze Engulfs Wasaho Cree Nation

Wasaho Cree Nation residents are urged to take shelter as the community returns to the grips of an intense Arctic deep freeze. An Extreme Cold Warning has been announced, with temperatures plummeting to a biting -22°C as of 16:30 HRS, amidst light snowfall.

Steady Conditions Before a Frigid Night

The barometer holds steady at 101.4 kPa, with north-northwest winds blowing at 21 km/h and gusting to 33 km/h. These conditions contribute to a current wind chill of a staggering -33°C.

The Extreme Cold Warning anticipates a period of wind chills expected to reach near minus 45°C.

Critical Window of Extreme Cold

The severest cold is anticipated tonight through to Monday morning, with the extreme conditions expected to abate before noon as the temperature slightly increases and wind speeds decrease.

Health Risks Associated with the Deep Freeze

This extreme cold presents significant health risks to all. It is crucial to be aware of symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and changes in skin colour or numbness, particularly in extremities.

Vital Precautions Against Frostbite

With the risk of frostbite imminent, particularly on exposed skin and considering the severe wind chill, the importance of covering up cannot be overstated. Frostbite can occur within minutes under such conditions, and taking immediate protective measures is essential for safety.

Be sure to check on Elders and young couples with children to ensure their homes are warm and they have enough firewood.

Residents are advised to remain indoors whenever possible and to ensure that when travel is necessary, it is done with the utmost caution and preparation. Stay tuned for updates on this Extreme Cold Warning.