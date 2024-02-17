Winnipeg Faces a Mix of Sun and Cloud with Notable Wind Chills

Winnipeg residents are starting their Saturday with chilly temperatures at -9°C under mainly cloudy skies. The barometer shows a falling pressure at 100.9 kPa, signalling changing weather conditions.

With humidity at 79% and winds blowing from the WSW at 21 km/h, the wind chill is making it feel significantly colder at -17°C.

Today’s Weather Dynamics

Winnipeg Weather will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with winds shifting from southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50, to northwest at the same speed and gusts by noon.

This change in wind direction will not only bring a high of -2°C but also fluctuating wind chills, from -20°C in the morning to a slightly less biting -9°C in the afternoon.

The UV index remains low at 1, indicating minimal sunlight exposure.

Evening Forecast

Tonight, the skies will clear up partly, though the northwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, will taper off to lighter breezes overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -12°C, with wind chills making it feel like -9°C in the evening and dropping further to -18°C overnight.

Looking Ahead: A Sunny but Cool Weather for Sunday and Monday

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with lighter winds up to 15 km/h, reaching a high of -6°C. However, the wind chill in the morning will be harsh at -18°C, warming slightly to -10°C in the afternoon, despite the sunny spells. The UV index continues to be low.

The clear skies at night will lead to a low of -18°C, setting the stage for a sunny but cold Monday with a high of -7°C. Monday night promises clear skies again, with temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday night, at a low of -15°C.

Advisory for Winnipeggers

With the fluctuating temperatures and brisk wind chills expected over the weekend, Winnipeggers are advised to dress in layers and protect against the cold, especially when outdoors. The significant wind chills, particularly in the mornings and overnight, highlight the need for warm clothing and wind-resistant layers to mitigate the effects of the cold winds.

Conclusion Winnipeg’s weather outlook for the weekend into Monday suggests a mix of sun and cloud, with significant wind chills and gusty winds shaping the days ahead. Residents should stay informed on the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe during this period of chilly and variable weather.