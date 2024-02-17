Light Snow and Flurries Expected to Impact the Area

Early risers in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are greeted with light snow and temperatures of -14°C, as reported at the Dryden airport at 6:45 am. The weather is characterized by a steady barometer reading of 100.9 kPa and high humidity at 87%. South-southwest winds at 17 km/h are contributing to a wind chill of -22°C, making the cold more biting.

Saturday’s Weather Outlook

Today, periods of snow are expected to conclude by early afternoon, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries. Snow accumulations could reach between 2 to 4 cm. With winds calming to up to 15 km/h, the high for the day is forecasted at -7°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -22°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -13°C in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of early flurries, transitioning to periods of snow later on. An additional 2 cm of snow is expected. Northwest winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, dropping the temperature to a low of -12°C. Wind chill values will be at -14°C in the evening, worsening to -23°C overnight.

Sunday’s Conditions

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with the weather clearing up early in the afternoon. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h, with a high temperature of -8°C. Morning wind chill values are expected to be at -20°C, improving to -14°C by the afternoon. The night promises clear skies with a low of -23°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

The forecast for Monday indicates sunny weather with a high of -7°C and clear conditions continuing into the night, where temperatures will dip to a low of -12°C.

Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are advised to dress warmly and take precautions against the cold, especially when going outdoors. The fluctuating temperatures and wind chill factors underline the importance of staying informed about the latest weather updates to ensure safety and comfort during this wintry period.